Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
28 maj 2019
43 minutes ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Members of a Chinese honor guard stand in formation to welcome Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
2
A worker replaces lightbulbs of a clock above Times Square on the Paramount building in New York City.
3
Nguyen Thai Binh rides down sand dunes on his snowboard in the southern Vietnamese town of Mui Ne.
4
People dressed in period costumes take part in the "Fetes Galantes" fancy dress evening at the "galerie des glaces" in the Chateau de Versailles, France, May 27, 2019.
Ngarko më shumë
28 maj 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG