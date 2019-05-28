Lidhje

28 maj 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Members of a Chinese honor guard stand in formation to welcome Niger&#39;s President Mahamadou Issoufou at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
A worker replaces lightbulbs of a clock above Times Square on the Paramount building in New York City.
Nguyen Thai Binh rides down sand dunes on his snowboard in the southern Vietnamese town of Mui Ne.
People dressed in period costumes take part in the &quot;Fetes Galantes&quot; fancy dress evening at the &quot;galerie des glaces&quot; in the Chateau de Versailles, France, May 27, 2019.
