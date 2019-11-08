Lidhje
8 nëntor, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Iraqi protesters gather behind a roadblock as security forces fire colored tear gas at them in the capital Baghdad during ongoing anti-government demonstrations.
2
A duck sits on a branch at the shore of the Hinterbruehler Lake next to the Isar River in Munich, Germany.
3
School children hold balloons as they take part in a religious procession to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh faith, in Chandigarh, India.
4
Two young residents watch as people visit the mass graveyard for victims of super Typhoon Haiyan, which hit in 2013, in Tacloban City, Leyte province, central Philippines.
8 nëntor, 2019
