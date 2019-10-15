Lidhje

Foto e ditës

15 tetor 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Britain&#39;s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by Tuk Tuk to attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad.
Waste collectors transport plastic scrap for recycling in the suburbs of Hanoi, Vietnam.
Autumnal trees are seen at the embankment of the Spree river in Berlin, Germany.
A man makes earthen lamps for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a workshop in Ahmedabad, India.
