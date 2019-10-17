Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
17 tetor 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Melted traffic lights are seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators in Barcelona, Spain.
2
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting about Syria in the White House cabinet room in Washington, Oct. 16, 2019. Congressional Democratic Party lawmakers cut short the meeting after Trump had a “meltdown” over a House of Representatives vote condemning his Syria withdrawal.
3
Bolivia's President and current presidential candidate for the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party Evo Morales, left, dances during a closing campaign rally in El Alto, Oct. 16, 2019.
4
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, speaks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, right, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium. Britain and the European Union reached a new tentative Brexit deal, hoping to finally escape the acrimony, divisions and frustration of their three-year divorce battle.
Ngarko më shumë
17 tetor 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG