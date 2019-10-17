Lidhje

17 tetor 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Melted traffic lights are seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators in Barcelona, Spain.
2 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting about Syria in the White House cabinet room in Washington, Oct. 16, 2019. Congressional Democratic Party lawmakers cut short the meeting after Trump had a “meltdown” over a House of Representatives vote condemning his Syria withdrawal.
3 Bolivia's President and current presidential candidate for the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party Evo Morales, left, dances during a closing campaign rally in El Alto, Oct. 16, 2019.
4 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, speaks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, right, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium. Britain and the European Union reached a new tentative Brexit deal, hoping to finally escape the acrimony, divisions and frustration of their three-year divorce battle.

