Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

31 tetor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Students from the Yeshiva School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh stand outside Beth Shalom Synagogue after attending the funeral service for Joyce Fienberg. Fienberg, 75, Melvin Wax, 87, and Irving Younger, 69, were to be laid to rest as part of a week long series of services for the 11 people killed in a shooting rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday.
1 Students from the Yeshiva School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh stand outside Beth Shalom Synagogue after attending the funeral service for Joyce Fienberg. Fienberg, 75, Melvin Wax, 87, and Irving Younger, 69, were to be laid to rest as part of a week long series of services for the 11 people killed in a shooting rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday.
A man pulls a boat through water hyacinth on Lake Victoria at Kichinjio beach in Kisumu, western Kenya.
2 A man pulls a boat through water hyacinth on Lake Victoria at Kichinjio beach in Kisumu, western Kenya.
Manful Bumroongton, front, and Thanat Chotrat dressed in a ghost costume for Halloween take blood test before donating blood at the Thai Red Cross in Bangkok, Thailand.
3 Manful Bumroongton, front, and Thanat Chotrat dressed in a ghost costume for Halloween take blood test before donating blood at the Thai Red Cross in Bangkok, Thailand.
Rosendo Noviega, a 38-year-old migrant from Guatemala, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds his daughter Belinda Izabel as he walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico, Oct. 30, 2018.
4 Rosendo Noviega, a 38-year-old migrant from Guatemala, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds his daughter Belinda Izabel as he walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico, Oct. 30, 2018.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG