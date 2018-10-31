Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
31 tetor 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Students from the Yeshiva School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh stand outside Beth Shalom Synagogue after attending the funeral service for Joyce Fienberg. Fienberg, 75, Melvin Wax, 87, and Irving Younger, 69, were to be laid to rest as part of a week long series of services for the 11 people killed in a shooting rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday.
2
A man pulls a boat through water hyacinth on Lake Victoria at Kichinjio beach in Kisumu, western Kenya.
3
Manful Bumroongton, front, and Thanat Chotrat dressed in a ghost costume for Halloween take blood test before donating blood at the Thai Red Cross in Bangkok, Thailand.
4
Rosendo Noviega, a 38-year-old migrant from Guatemala, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds his daughter Belinda Izabel as he walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico, Oct. 30, 2018.
Ngarko më shumë
31 tetor 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG