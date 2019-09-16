Lidhje

16 shtator, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A Palestinian girl plays with a skipping rope outside her family house at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.
2 A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil, Sept.15, 2019.
3 Police stand in riot gear as they face demonstrators during a protest demanding the resignation of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sept. 15, 2019.
4 Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with U.S. Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu as Canada's Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan (left) looks on at the "She The North" celebration rally for Andreescu in Mississauga, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2019.

