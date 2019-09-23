Lidhje
23 shtator, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Children play on a cell phone at a market in New Delhi, India.
Israeli troops fire tear gas canisters at Palestinians from Birzeit University during demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails at checkpoint Beit El near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
This aerial photo shows the image of a Chinese map and a national flag formed by dried chili peppers during the harvest season in Zhangye in China's northwestern Gansu province, as farmers celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dance during a visit to the "Justice desk", an NGO in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, as they begin their tour of the region.
