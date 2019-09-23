Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

23 shtator, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Children play on a cell phone at a market in New Delhi, India.
1 Children play on a cell phone at a market in New Delhi, India.
Israeli troops fire tear gas canisters at Palestinians from Birzeit University during demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails at checkpoint Beit El near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
2 Israeli troops fire tear gas canisters at Palestinians from Birzeit University during demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails at checkpoint Beit El near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
This aerial photo shows the image of a Chinese map and a national flag formed by dried chili peppers during the harvest season in Zhangye in China&#39;s northwestern Gansu province, as farmers celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People&#39;s Republic of China.
3 This aerial photo shows the image of a Chinese map and a national flag formed by dried chili peppers during the harvest season in Zhangye in China's northwestern Gansu province, as farmers celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dance during a visit to the &quot;Justice desk&quot;, an NGO in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, as they begin their tour of the region.
4 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dance during a visit to the "Justice desk", an NGO in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, as they begin their tour of the region.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG