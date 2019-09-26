Lidhje
Foto e ditës
26 shtator, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A frog is pictured on the leaf of a lotus after the rain at a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal.
2
The Russian fishing trawler Bukhta Naezdnik burns in the harbor of Tromso, Norway.
3
A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
4
Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Elephants Without Borders founder Mike Chase are welcomed at a tree planting event with local schoolchildren, at the Chobe Tree Reserve, in Botswana.
26 shtator, 2019
