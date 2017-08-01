Lidhje

1 gusht 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Jewish worshiper sleeps next to his weapon near the Western Wall on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, in Jerusalem's Old City.
Michael refreshes himself underneath a small waterfall in the English Garden in Munich, Germany.
Thailand&#39;s former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, center, receives flowers from her supporters at the Supreme Court after making her final statements in a trial on a charge of criminal negligence in Bangkok.
An African migrant lies exhausted after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain.
