1 gusht 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Jewish worshiper sleeps next to his weapon near the Western Wall on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, in Jerusalem's Old City.
Michael refreshes himself underneath a small waterfall in the English Garden in Munich, Germany.
Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, center, receives flowers from her supporters at the Supreme Court after making her final statements in a trial on a charge of criminal negligence in Bangkok.
An African migrant lies exhausted after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain.