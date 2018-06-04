Lidhje

Foto e ditës

4 qershor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 29th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing&#39;s Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China.
A man collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India.
Relatives of Tunisian migrants, who drowned when their boat sank, react as they leave a hospital morgue after identifying the bodies of their family members, in Sfax, Tunisia.
A police officer stumbles while running away from a new pyroclastic flow spewed by the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala.
