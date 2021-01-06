Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
Pikëpamja e qeverisë së SHBA
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
6 janar 2021
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
2
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence officiate as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington.
3
With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump near the White House in Washington.
4
A protester joins a caravan outside of City Hall in Los Angeles. Demonstrators, supporting President Donald Trump, are gathering in various parts of Southern California as Congress debates to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory.
Ngarko më shumë
6 janar 2021
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG