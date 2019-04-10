Lidhje

10 prill 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A worker cleans the statue of Yuri Gagarin, the first person who flew to space, ahead of Cosmonautics Day celebrated on April 12, in Moscow, Russia.
2 Deer are seen on a field near Hildesheim, Germany.
3 Aerial view of a windmill and flower fields surrounding Keukenhof spring park in Lisse, near Amsterdam, Netherlands.
4 A beekeeper works at an apiary in Navajas, Matanzas province, Cuba. In the mountains of Matanzas province, bees buzz free of agrotoxic, enjoying a diet rich in wild flowers and producing a high quality honey, that European markets crave for.

