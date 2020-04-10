Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
10 prill 2020
10 prill, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People from an Anglo-Indian community maintain social distance in an open-air area during a special Good Friday prayer, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata.
2
A man sunbathes on the roof of a canal boat in Little Venice as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain.
3
A South Korean man casts a ballot during early voting ahead of next week's parliamentary elections, at a polling station in Seoul.
4
Believers pray in a old Volkswagen bus during a Good Friday church service at a drive-in cinema when all German churches are closed for worship due to the coronavirus outbreak in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Ngarko më shumë
10 prill 2020
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG