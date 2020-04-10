Lidhje

Foto e ditës

10 prill 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People from an Anglo-Indian community maintain social distance in an open-air area during a special Good Friday prayer, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata.
A man sunbathes on the roof of a canal boat in Little Venice as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain.
A South Korean man casts a ballot during early voting ahead of next week&#39;s parliamentary elections, at a polling station in Seoul.
Believers pray in a old Volkswagen bus during a Good Friday church service at a drive-in cinema when all German churches are closed for worship due to the coronavirus outbreak in Duesseldorf, Germany.
