Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
14 prill 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Filipino Catholics wave palm fronds to be blessed before Palm Sunday mass in a Catholic church in Paranaque City, Philippines.
2
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, left, reacts as she tries a traditional weaving loom at Muya, a manufacturing center of textile and traditional crafts, with Muya founder Sara Abera, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
3
Members of the Presidential Regiment take part in the Changing of the Guard ceremony in the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia, April 13, 2019.
4
A baby goat and a dog are seen at the Pet Expo 2019, a pet show in Bucharest, Romania, April 13, 2019.
Ngarko më shumë
14 prill 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG