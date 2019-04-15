Lidhje

15 prill, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Flames burn the roof of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris, France, where renovations are currently underway.
Children play basketball with an installation by Spanish artists Martin and Sicilia during the 13th Havana Biennial, in Havana, Cuba.
A 3D printer prints a heart with human tissue during a presentation at the University of Tel Aviv, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Georgia, USA.
