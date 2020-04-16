Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
16 prill 2020
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A child sits on a couch found in a street, ravaged by pro-government forces airstrikes, in the town of Ariha in the southern countryside of the Idlib province, Syria.
2
A Somali woman sells fruits to a customer standing at a social distancing signage at the market center in Hamarweyne district in Mogadishu, Somalia.
3
Palestinian children pose with masks made of cabbage in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip amid the coronavirus pandemic.
4
A member of a privately-funded NGO fumigates and disinfects the streets and the stalls at Parklands City Park Market in Kenya to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, April 15, 2020.
Ngarko më shumë
16 prill 2020
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG