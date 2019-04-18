Lidhje

18 prill 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Wild bluebells blooming turn Hallerbos, a forest also known as the &quot;Blue Forest&quot;, into a blue carpet of flowers near Halle, Belgium.
Worshipers take part in a procession during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City.
Photojournalists photograph four pages of the Mueller Report laid on the witness table in the House Intelligence Committee hearing room on Capitol Hill. The redacted version of Special counsel Robert Mueller&#39;s 400-page report on his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election is released by Attorney General William Barr.
Special counsel Robert Mueller&#39;s report, with heavy redactions, as released is photographed in Washington.
