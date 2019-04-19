Lidhje
Foto e ditës
19 prill, 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man works near lanterns in preparation for the upcoming celebration of Buddha's birthday at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea.
2
Newlyweds visit Hill of Crosses during Easter celebrations, near Siauliai in northern Lithuania. The origin of leaving the crosses on the hill is unknown.
3
Lebanese Christian men are tied to wooden crosses as they and fellow worshippers re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during Good Friday celebrations in the southern village of al-Qurayeh, near the port city of Sidon.
4
A man offers bread to children as they peek outside from a tent in front of the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan.
19 prill, 2019
