Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

19 prill, 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People attend evening prayers while maintaining social distancing to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan.
1 People attend evening prayers while maintaining social distancing to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan.
A flash of lightning lights up a raincloud hovering over a township in Dharmsala, India.
2 A flash of lightning lights up a raincloud hovering over a township in Dharmsala, India.
Believers wearing protective face masks attend the Orthodox Easter service at the Kazan Cathedral amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Stavropol, Russia.
3 Believers wearing protective face masks attend the Orthodox Easter service at the Kazan Cathedral amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Stavropol, Russia.
A church volunteer wearing protective equipment delivers holy candles during Christian Orthodox Easter celebration in Bucharest, Romania, April 18, 2020.
4 A church volunteer wearing protective equipment delivers holy candles during Christian Orthodox Easter celebration in Bucharest, Romania, April 18, 2020.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG