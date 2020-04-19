Lidhje
Live
Foto e ditës
19 prill, 2020
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People attend evening prayers while maintaining social distancing to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan.
2
A flash of lightning lights up a raincloud hovering over a township in Dharmsala, India.
3
Believers wearing protective face masks attend the Orthodox Easter service at the Kazan Cathedral amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Stavropol, Russia.
4
A church volunteer wearing protective equipment delivers holy candles during Christian Orthodox Easter celebration in Bucharest, Romania, April 18, 2020.
19 prill, 2020
