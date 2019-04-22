Lidhje
Foto e ditës
22 prill, 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman living near St. Anthony's shrine runs for safety with her infant after police found explosive devices in a parked vehicle in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
2
Police officers surround the car of Ugandan musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine in Busabala. Bobi Wine was detained on his way to a press conference to announce the cancellation of his show.
3
U.S. first lady Melania Trump high fives a child at the hopscotch station during the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.
4
Worshipers pray during a priestly blessing on the Jewish holiday of Passover at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City.
22 prill, 2019
