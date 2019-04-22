Lidhje

22 prill, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A woman living near St. Anthony&#39;s shrine runs for safety with her infant after police found explosive devices in a parked vehicle in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Police officers surround the car of Ugandan musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine in Busabala. Bobi Wine was detained on his way to a press conference to announce the cancellation of his show.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump high fives a child at the hopscotch station during the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.
Worshipers pray during a priestly blessing on the Jewish holiday of Passover at the Western Wall, Judaism&#39;s holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City.
