Live
Foto e ditës
22 prill 2020
22 prill, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Women carry food for their cows through a mustard field on the far edge of Srinagar, India.
2
An Afghan man checks bags of free food donated for people in need, during the coronavirus outbreak in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3
A woman in a mask walks past a painting of a hand on the side of a building in Midtown New York City.
4
Students take the Biology Abitur (high school graduation) examination in the assembly hall of the Paul-Natorp-Gymnasium secondary school in Berlin, Germany.
22 prill 2020
