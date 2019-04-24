Lidhje
Foto e ditës
24 prill 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Anusha Kumari, center, weeps during a mass burial for her husband, two children and three siblings, all victims of Easter Sunday's bomb attacks, in Negombo, Sri Lanka.
2
Soldiers perform martial arts during celebrations for the 67th anniversary of the Indonesian Army Special Forces in Jakarta.
3
People enjoy the sunny weather on the island Mainau in Lake Constance, Germany.
4
Athletes compete in the women's 3000m Steeplechase final during the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha
24 prill 2019
