Foto e ditës
26 prill, 2019
3 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
New York City Department (FDNY) officers attend a funeral service of FDNY firefighter and U.S. Marine Christopher Slutman, in New York City, U.S.
2
Workers carry a life-sized figure of Thanos, a character in the popular movie 'Avengers,' as they prepare to display it outside their shop in Manila, Philippines.
3
A police officer joins in a children's ball game as they wait for Britain's Prince William to finish his visit at Masjid al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand.
4
An alligator on the 18th fairway finds a piece of ice to eat during the first round of the Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana, April 25, 2019. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY)
26 prill, 2019
