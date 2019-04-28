Lidhje

28 prill 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Competitors ride their bikes along sand dunes during the Stage 1 of the 14th edition of Titan Desert 2019 mountain biking race around Merzouga in Morocco.
Sri Lankan Army soldiers lower the national flag as the sun sets in Colombo.
A boat passes under Tower Bridge during the London marathon.
Balinese Hindus wear masks before performing sacred Telek dance at a festival in Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia.
