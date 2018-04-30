Lidhje

30 prill 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Security forces run from the site of a suicide attack after the second bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. A coordinated double suicide bombing in central Kabul killed at least 26 people, including nine journalists. At least 50 people were wounded.
Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul.
A woman lights oil lamp at Boudhanath Stupa during Buddha Jayanti or Buddha purnima in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America climb up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, as a part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., April 29, 2018.
