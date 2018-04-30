Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
30 prill 2018
30 prill, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
Security forces run from the site of a suicide attack after the second bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. A coordinated double suicide bombing in central Kabul killed at least 26 people, including nine journalists. At least 50 people were wounded.
2
Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul.
3
A woman lights oil lamp at Boudhanath Stupa during Buddha Jayanti or Buddha purnima in Kathmandu, Nepal.
4
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America climb up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, as a part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., April 29, 2018.
Ngarko më shumë
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG