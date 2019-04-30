Lidhje
30 prill 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A combination photo of an opposition demonstrator being run over by a Venezuelan National Guard (GNB) vehicle on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas.
2
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler and fellow opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez address a crowd of supporters in Caracas. Lopez who had been put under house arrest by President Nicolas Maduro, was "freed" by soldiers supporting Guaido.
3
Japan's Emperor Akihito walks for a ritual called Taiirei-Tojitsu-Kashikodokoro-Omae-no-gi, a ceremony for the Emperor to report the conduct of the abdication ceremony, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, in this photo released by Kyodo.
4
A train makes his way through rapeseed fields in Lemmie, Germany.
