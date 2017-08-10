10 gusht, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Tourists frolic along the Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory. North Korea said it is finalizing a plan to launch a salvo of four ballistic missiles off the shores of the U.S. territory of Guam, the newest provocation in the war of words between Pyongyang and Washington.
A devotee helps his friend to climb the wooden pole during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana, Nepal, Aug. 9, 2017.
Rowers take part in a training session on the Isebek canal in Hamburg, northern Germany.
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, Aug. 9, 2017.