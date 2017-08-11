Lidhje

Gjuhët
Foto e ditës

11 gusht 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
The peloton rides during the 184,5 km second stage of the Arctic Race of Norway between Sjoevegan and Bardufoss Airport in Norway.
1

The peloton rides during the 184,5 km second stage of the Arctic Race of Norway between Sjoevegan and Bardufoss Airport in Norway.

A man lifts metal weights under severe sun in a scrap metal outdoor gym in a city park on the Dnipro river bank in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
2

A man lifts metal weights under severe sun in a scrap metal outdoor gym in a city park on the Dnipro river bank in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin, Ireland.
3

A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin, Ireland.

A couple dressed in traditional &#39;chulapo&#39; attire dance as they take part in a religious procession during festivities in honor of local patron San Lorenzo, Saint Lawrence, in Madrid.
4

A couple dressed in traditional 'chulapo' attire dance as they take part in a religious procession during festivities in honor of local patron San Lorenzo, Saint Lawrence, in Madrid.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG