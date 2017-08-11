The peloton rides during the 184,5 km second stage of the Arctic Race of Norway between Sjoevegan and Bardufoss Airport in Norway.
A man lifts metal weights under severe sun in a scrap metal outdoor gym in a city park on the Dnipro river bank in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin, Ireland.
A couple dressed in traditional 'chulapo' attire dance as they take part in a religious procession during festivities in honor of local patron San Lorenzo, Saint Lawrence, in Madrid.
