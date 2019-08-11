Lidhje

11 gusht, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Two white lion cubs, named Nala and Simba, lay in their basket at the association &quot;Caresse de tigre&quot;, at La Mailleraye-sur-Seine, northwestern of France.
A cow is pictured before being sacrificed for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Policemen charge at protesters during the anti-extradition bill protest at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong.
This aerial photo shows floodwaters submerged areas of Ye township in Mon State, Myanmar. Troops deployed to flood-hit parts of the country to help with relief efforts after rising waters left thousands stranded and the death toll from a landslide jumped to 51.
