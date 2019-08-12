Lidhje

Breaking News
Foto e ditës

12 gusht, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Philip Manshaus, with black eyes and wounds on his face and neck, appears with his lawyer Unni Fries in court in Oslo, Norway. Manshaus, 21, is suspected of an armed attack at Al-Noor Islamic Centre Mosque and killing his stepsister.
2 Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India.
3 A life-size replica of a Diplodocus dinosaur watches people coming out of the subway in the city center of Bochum, Germany.
4 Tourists ride camels in the desert in Dunhuang in China's northwestern Gansu province.

