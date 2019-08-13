Lidhje

13 gusht 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A woman is taken by ambulance as police officers investigate a scene following reports of a stabbing in Sydney, Australia.
Fu Guohao, a reporter of Chinese media Global Times website, is tied by protesters during a mass demonstration at the Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong.
A man reacts to smoke as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, Greece.
Visitors ride a roller-coaster in Wonderland Eurasia amusement park in Ankara on the third day of Eid al-Adha celebrations.
