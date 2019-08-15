Lidhje

Foto e ditës

15 gusht, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Two paddle boarders watch the sunrise on a stormy morning in Sanibel, Florida.
Men wearing Japanese imperial military uniform visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on the 74th anniversary of the country&#39;s surrender in World War II.
Fireworks explode in front of the full moon during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta, Aug. 14, 2019.
An employee works on a medical glove production line at a factory in Huaibei in China&#39;s eastern Anhui province, Aug. 14, 2019.
