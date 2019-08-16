Lidhje

16 gusht 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Boys dressed in white depicting holy cows participate in a parade to mark Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
2 A soldier attends a ceremony at the Rhone American Cemetery in Draguignan, southern France, as part of the commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings in the South of France.
3 A woman lies in the road after been injured by police during protests in Harare.
4 A man rides his bike to work before sunrise on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany,.

