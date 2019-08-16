Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
16 gusht 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Boys dressed in white depicting holy cows participate in a parade to mark Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
2
A soldier attends a ceremony at the Rhone American Cemetery in Draguignan, southern France, as part of the commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings in the South of France.
3
A woman lies in the road after been injured by police during protests in Harare.
4
A man rides his bike to work before sunrise on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany,.
Ngarko më shumë
16 gusht 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG