2 gusht 2017

A man carrying prayer flags offered by the devotees, climbs to hang them on the Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site famous among tourists, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Motorists cover their faces as thick ashes blanket Tiga Pancur village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, after the Mount Sinabung volcano erupted.
Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London. The 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, made his final solo appearance at the official engagement, before retiring from active public life.
A U.S. black hawk helicopter flies over the site of a Taliban suicide attack in Kandahar, Afghanistan. A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle filled with explosives into a convoy of foreign forces in the country's restive southern province, causing casualties, officials said.