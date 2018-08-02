Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

2 gusht 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
People harvesting seed pods of lotus flowers from a pond in Tancheng in China&#39;s eastern Shandong province, China, Aug. 1, 2018.
1 People harvesting seed pods of lotus flowers from a pond in Tancheng in China's eastern Shandong province, China, Aug. 1, 2018.
People row in boats through floodwaters in Hanoi&#39;s suburban Chuong My district, Vietnam.
2 People row in boats through floodwaters in Hanoi's suburban Chuong My district, Vietnam.
People cool off at the beach during the heatwave in the southeastern coastal town of Benidorm, Spain.
3 People cool off at the beach during the heatwave in the southeastern coastal town of Benidorm, Spain.
Flag draped transfer cases with the remains of American soldiers repatriated from North Korea are seen during a repatriation ceremony after arriving to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 1, 2018. Sixty-five years after the Korean War ended, the remains of dozens of American soldiers killed during the brutal conflict are finally coming home.
4 Flag draped transfer cases with the remains of American soldiers repatriated from North Korea are seen during a repatriation ceremony after arriving to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 1, 2018. Sixty-five years after the Korean War ended, the remains of dozens of American soldiers killed during the brutal conflict are finally coming home.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG