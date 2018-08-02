Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
2 gusht 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
People harvesting seed pods of lotus flowers from a pond in Tancheng in China's eastern Shandong province, China, Aug. 1, 2018.
2
People row in boats through floodwaters in Hanoi's suburban Chuong My district, Vietnam.
3
People cool off at the beach during the heatwave in the southeastern coastal town of Benidorm, Spain.
4
Flag draped transfer cases with the remains of American soldiers repatriated from North Korea are seen during a repatriation ceremony after arriving to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 1, 2018. Sixty-five years after the Korean War ended, the remains of dozens of American soldiers killed during the brutal conflict are finally coming home.
Ngarko më shumë
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG