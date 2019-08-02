Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
2 gusht 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Attendees hold up their lit mobile phones during a rally by civil servants to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China.
2
An Israeli border police confronts a journalist following clashes after the Friday prayers at the site of demolished buildings in Dar Salah, the West Bank, near Sur Baher in East Jerusalem.
3
A Chinook helicopter drops sand bags on top of a dam after a nearby reservoir was damaged by flooding, in Whaley Bridge, Britain.
4
Festival goers from the north-eastern German city of Greifswald use straws to drink from a self-mixed brew of fruits, juice, wine and booze during drinking games at a camp site for the world's largest heavy metal festival, the Wacken Open Air 2019, in Wacken, Germany.
Ngarko më shumë
2 gusht 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG