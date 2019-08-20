Lidhje

20 gusht 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Federal police officers are seen at the Rio-Niteroi Bridge, where armed police surrounded a hijacked passenger bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
2 People observe the Nil Barahi mask dance festival, an annual event during which dancers perform while posing as various deities that people worship to seek blessings, in Bode, Nepal.
3 A man caries a wounded person to the hospital after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Aug. 19, 2019.
4 Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Aug. 19, 2019.

