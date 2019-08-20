Lidhje
Foto e ditës
20 gusht 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Federal police officers are seen at the Rio-Niteroi Bridge, where armed police surrounded a hijacked passenger bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
People observe the Nil Barahi mask dance festival, an annual event during which dancers perform while posing as various deities that people worship to seek blessings, in Bode, Nepal.
A man caries a wounded person to the hospital after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Aug. 19, 2019.
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Aug. 19, 2019.
