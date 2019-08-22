Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
22 gusht, 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Palestinian demonstrator runs past a tear gas canister launched by Israeli forces during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails near Israel's Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank.
2
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armored vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo.
3
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, talks to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
4
A youth carries a boy to get help, after the boy was overcome by tear gas fired by police outside Parliament where lawmakers are debating whether or not to start impeachment proceedings for Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Aug. 21, 2019.
Ngarko më shumë
22 gusht, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG