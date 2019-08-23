Lidhje

23 gusht 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A boy jumps in a pond covered with algae at Kirtipur on the outskirts of Kathmandu.
2 A man fixes an image of President Donald Trump to a wooden pole as he prepares for an anti-G-7 demonstration at a camp near Hendaye, France.
3 An indigenous leader of the Huni Kuin Kaxinawa from Brazil joins a protest against the Brazilian government's environmental polices, outside of the Brazilian Embassy in London, Britain.
4 A ranger reaches out toward female northern white rhino Najin, 30, one of the last two northern white rhinos on the planet, in her enclosure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya.

