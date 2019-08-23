Lidhje
Foto e ditës
23 gusht 2019
3 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A boy jumps in a pond covered with algae at Kirtipur on the outskirts of Kathmandu.
2
A man fixes an image of President Donald Trump to a wooden pole as he prepares for an anti-G-7 demonstration at a camp near Hendaye, France.
3
An indigenous leader of the Huni Kuin Kaxinawa from Brazil joins a protest against the Brazilian government's environmental polices, outside of the Brazilian Embassy in London, Britain.
4
A ranger reaches out toward female northern white rhino Najin, 30, one of the last two northern white rhinos on the planet, in her enclosure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya.
23 gusht 2019
