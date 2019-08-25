Lidhje
25 gusht, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An anti-extradition bill protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong.
A worker cleans a wall at the Jaffna Fort, a fort built by the Portuguese in 1618, in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.
Martin Jakober throws the 83.5kg Unspunnen stone during the ESAF-Federal Alpine Wrestling Festival in Zug, Switzerland.
Aerial view of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil, Aug. 24, 2019. President Jair Bolsonaro authorized the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal.
