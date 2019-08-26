Lidhje
26 gusht 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A reveler takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London.
A student writes placards before a protest march demanding protection for the Amazon rainforest near the consulate of Brazil in Kolkata, India.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Biarritz, southwestern France.
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli border policewoman over the Israeli demolition of a building housing an apartment and a restaurant as the building owners said they were informed by the forces that they did not obtain a construction permit, in Beit Jala in the occupied West Bank.
26 gusht 2019
