29 gusht, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A deputy reads a special edition of the newspaper
"Dzerkalo Tyzhnia"
dedicated to mothers of Ukrainian servicemen who died in the battle with Russia-backed separatists, before the solemn opening and first sitting of the new parliament in Kyiv.
2
Anti-Brexit campaigner and a lawyer Gina Miller leaves radio and television studios in London.
3
Sixteen-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg completes her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, Aug. 28, 2019.
4
Store shelves are empty of bottled water as residents buy supplies in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Doral, Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian could hit the Florida coast over the weekend as a major hurricane.
