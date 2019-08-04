Lidhje
4 gusht 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Edie Hallberg cries while speaking to police outside a Walmart store where a shooting occurred earlier in the day in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 3, 2019. Hallberg looked for her missing mother Angie Englisbee, who was in the store during the attack.
2
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
3
A priest is seen in front of riot police during an anti-extradition bill protest in Kennedy Town, Hong Kong.
4
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
4 gusht 2019
