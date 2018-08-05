Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
5 gusht, 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected of carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
2
The dome of St. Paul's Cathedral and construction cranes are silhouetted by the rising sun at dawn in London.
3
Andy Jones of U.S. dives from a 27-meter high platform overlooking Lake Lucerne during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Sisikon, Switzerland, Aug. 4, 2018.
4
Patients are seen outside a government hospital near Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, following a strong earthquake nearby Lombok island.
Ngarko më shumë
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG