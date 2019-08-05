Lidhje

5 gusht, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Protesters use makeshift protective gear to avoid tear gas during the city-wide strike to call for democratic reforms outside Central Government Complex in Hong Kong.
2 A young woman reacts as she receives the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.
3 Members of the Saudi special forces perform during a military parade in preparation for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 4, 2019.
4 NEC Corp.'s machine with propellers hovers at the company's facility in Abiko near Tokyo, Japan. The Japanese electronics maker showed a "flying car," a large drone-like machine with four propellers that hovered steadily for about a minute.

