6 gusht 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Visitors pose for a photo with a 3D image by Japanese artist Masashi Hattori in Kawasaki at a 3D trick art exhibition, near Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2017.
A T-72B1 tank fires during the Safe Route competition at the International Army Games 2017 at the Andreyevsky military polygon outside Tyumen, Russia.
Paul Carter competes in the Ultimate Strongman Masters World Championship in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
A man practices flyboarding near the village of Olenevka, Crimea, Aug. 5, 2017.
