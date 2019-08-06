Lidhje
6 gusht 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Palestinian man picks up prickly cactus pears at a farm in the village of Nilin near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
2
Antonio Basbo (R) holds the cross of his common-law wife Margie Reckard who died in the shooting as he walks to a makeshift memorial in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019, two days after the shooting that left 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart.
3
A participant is seen during the torch war or "Perang Obor," a tradition held by locals to show gratitude to God for fortune, health, and salvation, in Jepara, Central Java province, Aug. 5, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
4
A woman walks past a burning garbage dump in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 5, 2019.
