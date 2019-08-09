Lidhje

9 gusht 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A boy holds a paper lantern in remembrance of victims of the 1945 atomic bombing on a day commemorating the 74th anniversary of the bombing in Nagasaki, western Japan. (Kyodo)
2 A statue of Sir Stamford Raffles is seen as spectators watch fireworks explode during Singapore's 54th National Day Parade in Singapore.
3 Crew members of the 'Ocean Viking' rescue ship, operated by French NGOs SOS Mediterranee and Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF), help a child climb on board from an inflatable rescue dinghy, during their first rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea.
4 A ship passes the main chemical plant of German Bayer AG in Leverkusen, Germany. The company faces about 18,400 lawsuits against subsidiary Monsanto for the use of its glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup in the United States.

