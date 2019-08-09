Lidhje
9 gusht 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A boy holds a paper lantern in remembrance of victims of the 1945 atomic bombing on a day commemorating the 74th anniversary of the bombing in Nagasaki, western Japan. (Kyodo)
A statue of Sir Stamford Raffles is seen as spectators watch fireworks explode during Singapore's 54th National Day Parade in Singapore.
Crew members of the 'Ocean Viking' rescue ship, operated by French NGOs SOS Mediterranee and Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF), help a child climb on board from an inflatable rescue dinghy, during their first rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea.
A ship passes the main chemical plant of German Bayer AG in Leverkusen, Germany. The company faces about 18,400 lawsuits against subsidiary Monsanto for the use of its glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup in the United States.
