Dhunë në një miting të supremacistëve të bardhë në Sharlotsville të Virxhinias

Në një miting të supremacistëve të bardhë në Sharlotsville të Virxhinias pati përleshje.

White nationalist demonstrators walk through town after their rally was declared illegal near Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
1

White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
2

White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaoti
3

White nationalist demonstrators hold their ground against Virginia State Police as police fire tear gas rounds in Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
4

