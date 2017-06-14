Ligjvënësi Scalise plagoset pranë Uashingtonit

U.S. Congressman Stephen Scalise was shot in Alexandria, Virginia, just south of Washington, while he and other Republican congressional lawmakers were practicing for an annual baseball game.
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) is wheeled away by emergency medical service personnel from the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was among five wounded in the attack, including the suspected gunman, as Republican Congressional members practiced for a charity baseball game.
A Capitol Hill Police officer walks past an automobile with the driver's window damaged at the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot, June 14, 2017.
Alexandria police and other first responders block East Monroe Ave., June 14, 2017, after a shooting involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, at a congressional baseball practice.
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. meets with reporters in Alexandria, June 14, 2017, after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot.