Lidhje

Gjuhët
Foto e ditës

Ligjvënësi Scalise plagoset pranë Uashingtonit

U.S. Congressman Stephen Scalise was shot in Alexandria, Virginia, just south of Washington, while he and other Republican congressional lawmakers were practicing for an annual baseball game.
Shih më tepër
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) is wheeled away by emergency medical service personnel from the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was among five wounded in the attack, including the suspected gunman, as Republican Congressional members practiced for a charity baseball game.
1

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) is wheeled away by emergency medical service personnel from the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was among five wounded in the attack, including the suspected gunman, as Republican Congressional members practiced for a charity baseball game.

A Capitol Hill Police officer walks past an automobile with the driver&#39;s window damaged at the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot, June 14, 2017.
2

A Capitol Hill Police officer walks past an automobile with the driver's window damaged at the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot, June 14, 2017.

Alexandria police and other first responders block East Monroe Ave., June 14, 2017, after a shooting involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, at a congressional baseball practice.
3

Alexandria police and other first responders block East Monroe Ave., June 14, 2017, after a shooting involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, at a congressional baseball practice.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. meets with reporters in Alexandria, June 14, 2017, after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot.
4

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. meets with reporters in Alexandria, June 14, 2017, after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG